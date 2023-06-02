Chicago Bears hear plan to build new stadium in Naperville. Arlington Heights ‘no longer our singular focus,’ team says
Chicago Bears officials met with Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli Friday morning to discuss the possibility of abandoning their plans for a new stadium development in Arlington Heights in favor of building it in Napervile. Plans to build “the largest single development project in Illinois history”…
