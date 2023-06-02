The Weeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti, Foo Fighters: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

With summer just around the corner — and June officially here — new music releases are beginning to drop, with this week featuring the likes of The Weeknd and friends, Foo Fighters and more. Related Friday Music Guide: New Music From The Weeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti, Foo Fighters… 06/02/2023…



#weeknd #foofighters #hbo #carti #likeavirgin #taylorhawkins #teacher #glass #grohl #pesoplumabizarrap