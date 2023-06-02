DeSantis wraps up first tour of early voting states as candidate

ViewFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrapping up his first tour of early voting states as a presidential candidate on Friday, showcasing his personal side in South Carolina with a lighthearted sit-down with his wife and an emotional moment with a military spouse.
DeSantis, whose whirlwind tour this week included stops in Iowa and...
