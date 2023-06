GOP presidential frontrunner and former president, Donald Trump, landed one of his lowest-rated townhall events in recent years on Thursday night on Fox News. The town hall event hosted by Sean Hannity in Iowa brought in 2.78 million total average viewers at 9 p.m. and 320,000 viewers in the key…



#donaldtrump #seanhannity #iowa #trump #kaitlincollins #hannity #trumpfox #foxnewss #msnbc #tuckercarlsons