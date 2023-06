US Asks Japan To Sell TNT For Ukraine Artillery Shells In a drive to reinforce Ukraine's arsenal ahead of a long-anticipated counteroffensive against Russia, the US government is working to buy explosive material from Japan for use in 155mm artillery shells, Reuters reported Thursday night. The…



#tnt #ukraine #postworldwarii #justinyausipausa #army #christinewormuth #defenselloydaustin #defense #lloydaustin #tokyo