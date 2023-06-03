Chemical in common sweetener found to possibly damage DNA

ViewNew research has found that sucralose, found in many widely used sugar substitute brands, is "genotoxic" and can break up DNA and also cause other issues in the human body.
The paper, published in the Journal of Toxicology, found that one of the fat-soluble compounds (sucralose-6-acetate) that is found in the gut after...
ViewNew research has found that sucralose, found in many widely used sugar substitute brands, is "genotoxic" and can break up DNA and also cause other issues in the human body.