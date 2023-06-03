'Crisis averted': Biden to sign debt ceiling bill to avert default

ViewPresident Joe Biden commemorated a "crisis averted" Friday night in an address to the nation from the Oval Office. The President said he's ready to sign the bipartisan budget agreement Saturday to suspend the nation's debt ceiling and eliminate what could've been the first-ever government default.
