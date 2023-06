The first weekend of June is here and I’m taking my kids to a fun little music festival today. Biking, beer, live music, good food. Should be a lively good time. It’s stuff like this that I miss when summer ends and we all retreat indoors. But there’s a catch. This is also fire season. Sometimes,…



#wordlebot #flank #1 #unitedkingdom #pvpwordle #2 #3 #0 #twitter