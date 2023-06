Kaija Saariaho’s music, which often experiments with combinations of electronic and acoustic sounds, shivers and glimmers but never lacks forcefulness. Kaija Saariaho, the poetic and powerful composer who died on Friday at 70, was also subtle and suggestive with words. “Dazzling, different…



#kaijasaariahos #kaijasaariaho #saariaho #tristanmurail #gérardgrisey #ircam #acoustic #verblendungen #tempest #miranda