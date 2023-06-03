Churchill Downs, Home Of The Kentucky Derby, Shutting Down In Wake Of Horse Deaths

A string of race horse deaths has prompted fabled Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky to suspend its racing operations beginning June 7. The suspension will ontinue throughout the Spring Meet schedule, according to a release from the racetrack. In the last month, 12 horses died at the home of…



#churchilldowns #louisville #kentucky #springmeet #kentuckyderby #billcarstanjen #santaanitapark #southerncalifornia