CNN boss Chris Licht’s days could be numbered after Warner Bros. Discovery names COO

The decision by CNN’s corporate overlord to install a chief operating officer could be “the beginning of the end” for network chief Chris Licht, who must answer to a meddlesome boss while being undermined by a newsroom loyal to his predecessor, according to a report on the news channel’s meltdown.…



#chrislicht #licht #jeffzucker #donlemon #atlantic #newsmax #davidleavy #warnerbrosdiscovery #davidzaslav #coo