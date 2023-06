P last month at Udine railway station in north-eastern Italy were astonished to see a slow-moving train rumble past carrying 109 howitzers, bound for Ukraine. A widely shared video gave Italians a glimpse of the reality behind their politicians’ expressions of support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s…



#udine #northeastern #ukraine #italians #volodymyrzelenskys #mariodraghi #giorgiameloni #rome #msmeloni #italian