Younger people left this U.S. territory for better jobs. Who takes care of the seniors?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A health care worker becomes the bridge between a father with dementia here in San Juan and his daughters on the U.S. mainland. A church starts a charity to coordinate emergency and long-term services for elders. A 74-year-old woman can only watch as her once bustling…



#sanjuan #puertorico #puertoricans #amílcarmatosmoreno #matosmoreno #mayraortiztapia #puertorican #carmensánchezsalgado #puertoricos #spanish