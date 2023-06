U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin rebuked China on Saturday for refusing to hold military talks, leaving the superpowers deadlocked over Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top security summit, Austin said Beijing's reluctance to…



#defenselloydaustin #taiwan #southchinasea #shangriladialogue #beijing #prc #singapore #asiapacific #taiwanstrait #usnavy