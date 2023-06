If you thought it was weird that Yellowjackets season 2 ended with nine episodes instead of ten, you’re not alone. Reportedly a tenth episode was actually filmed, and a load of content was cut from season 2, including a lot of things that would have made odd moments make sense. Now, Yellowjackets…



#writersstrike #coachben #shauna #jasonritter #coach #facebookandinstagram #rolls #earthborntrilogy