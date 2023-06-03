The Fed and Other Central Banks Have Put Themselves in an Inextricable Situation That Will Benefit Bitcoin in Any Case
If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack . In my book “2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin,” I had written that the coronavirus crisis would be remembered in the future as a tipping point for Bitcoin: For…
