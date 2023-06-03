FC Barcelona Clinches Women’s Champions League With Superb 3-2 Comeback Against Wolfsburg

With a superb comeback and a second-half brace from Patricia Guijarro, FC Barcelona defeated Germany’s Wolfsburg 3-2 to claim a second Women’s Champions League title. In the end, they hugged and danced in a moment of sheer ecstasy, one that represented the culmination of a long season and the…



#patriciaguijarro #fc #barcelona #wolfsburg #spanish #alexisputellas #olympiquelyon #ewapajor #keirawalsh #alexandrapopps