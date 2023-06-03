Sunak under fire as ‘stupid’ Eat Out to Help Out scheme to be focus of Covid inquiry

Sunak under fire as ‘stupid’ Eat Out to Help Out scheme to be focus of Covid inquiry

Upworthy

Published

Rishi Sunak is facing a barrage of criticism in the run-up to the official Covid-19 inquiry as a leading scientist attacks his “spectacularly stupid” Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which is believed to have caused a sudden rise in cases of the virus. The prime minister’s role as chancellor during the…

#rishisunak #borisjohnson #westminster #ladyhallett #profmartinmckee #treasury #sunak #cabinetoffice #whatsapp #whitehall

Full Article