Tom Cruise is reportedly out for blood about 'MI7' getting bumped from Imax theaters by 'Oppenheimer'

Tom Cruise is reportedly out for blood about 'MI7' getting bumped from Imax theaters by 'Oppenheimer'

Upworthy

Published

Tom Cruise in the new "Mission: Impossible" film, out July 12. Paramount Tom Cruise is on the warpath about "Mission: Impossible 7" getting bumped out of Imax theaters. "MI7" opens on July 12 but only has a short window before "Oppenheimer" arrives to Imax exclusivity. Cruise has reportedly been…

#tomcruise #missionimpossible #paramount #missionimpossible7 #oppenheimer #cruise #christophernolan #mattbelloni #deadreckoningpartone #imax

Full Article