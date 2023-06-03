'Don’t want to live life anymore without confessing': Man confesses to killing landlord 15 years ago, police recordings show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police officers found Tony Peralta earlier this month sitting on a curb not far from the convenience store in a small southeastern New Mexico community where he borrowed a cellphone — so he could call 911 and confess to killing his landlord 15 years earlier. Sweating and taking…



#nm #tonyperalta #newmexico #roswell #peralta #rayconley #williamblodgett #detectives