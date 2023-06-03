Stephen Strasburg Stops Rehab, Faces Uncertain Future With Nats

Stephen Strasburg Stops Rehab, Faces Uncertain Future With Nats

Upworthy

Published

After helping the Washington Nationals to their only world championship in 2019, Stephen Strasburg signed the biggest free-agent contract in franchise history. It didn’t help. Plagued by a myriad of injuries, the pitcher has made only eight appearances – working 31 1/3 innings – and may be through…

#washingtonnationals #stephenstrasburg #strasburg #nationalleagueeast #nationalleague #nationals #maxscherzer #losangelesdodgers #newyorkmets #nationalleagues

Full Article