‘Barbie’ Set Construction Caused an International Paint Shortage, Says Production Designer: ‘The World Ran Out of Pink’

With a few mystifying teasers and less than two months until the premiere of the live-action “Barbie” film, audiences still don’t know exactly how the film will unfold. But the production team has started to reveal insight into the film — including how they caused an international pink paint…



#architecturaldigest #sarahgreenwood #katiespencer #gretagerwig #architecturaldigests #barbiesdreamhouse #rosco #gerwig #warnerbros #palmsprings