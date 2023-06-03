Defense Secretary Austin says U.S. won't stand for 'coercion and bullying' from China
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin vowed Saturday that Washington would not stand for any “coercion and bullying” of its allies and partners by China, while assuring Beijing that the United States remains committed to maintaining the status quo on Taiwan and would prefer dialogue over…
