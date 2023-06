Christian radio host Dave Ramsey faces $150 million lawsuit from listeners who say they were defrauded by a timeshare exit company he promoted

None Dave Ramsey faces a $150 million lawsuit from listeners over his promotion of a timeshare exit group. • None Reed Hein offered to get paying customers out of timeshare deals but often failed to do so. • None Lawyers say Ramsey was paid $30 million to promote Reed Hein over a period of six…



#nonedaveramsey #nonelawyers #reedhein #christian #daveramsey #hourmediagroup #timeshareexitteam #religionnewsservice #bible #kirkland