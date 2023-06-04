Bank of Canada 'ready to act' against banking turmoil, deputy governor Toni Gravelle says

Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle said the central bank stands “ready to act” against a market-wide financial sector stress, making a point to calm any nerves that remain frayed from the turmoil that came in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank almost three weeks ago. We…



#bankofcanada #tonigravelle #siliconvalleybank #montreal #bankofcanadas #fpfinance #signaturebank #switzerland #creditsuissegroupags #ubsgroupag