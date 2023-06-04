Boris Johnson at risk of losing Covid inquiry legal funding, Whitehall warns
Published
Former prime minister told that publicly provided advice will be withdrawn if he undermines the governmentFull Article
Published
Former prime minister told that publicly provided advice will be withdrawn if he undermines the governmentFull Article
A senior minister has insisted Boris Johnson will not be restricted over what evidence he discloses to the Covid Inquiry amid a..
Labour frontbencher Anneliese Dodds says the “big question” for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak is, why are the British public..