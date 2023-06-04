What to know as Prince Harry prepares to take on a British tabloid publisher in court

Prince Harry is going where other British royals haven't for over a century: to a courtroom witness stand. The Duke of Sussex is set to testify in the first of his five pending legal cases largely centered around battles with British tabloids. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in his case.…



#princeharry #dukeofsussex #kingcharlesiii #dailymirror #queenvictoria #princealbertedward #kingedwardvii #elizabethii #britishpress #princewilliam