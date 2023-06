Prince Harry set to testify in suit against tabloid

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to testify in the High Court after his lawyer presents opening statements Monday, June 5, 2023 in his case alleging phone hacking. It’s the first of Harry’s…



#filebritain #royalcourtsofjustice #highcourt #dukeofsussex #kingcharlesiii #dailymirror #queenvictoria #princealbertedward #kingedwardvii #elizabethii