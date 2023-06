A week ago David De Gea’s Manchester United team-mates gathered around him on the pitch at Old Trafford to pose for a picture as he celebrated winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove award. The Spaniard had been presented with the award for keeping the most sheets in the Premier League this…



#daviddegea #oldtrafford #goldenglove #spaniard #premierleague #liverpool #alisson #newcastle #nickpope #aaronramsdale