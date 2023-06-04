King Charles is handing back the keys to one of his many homes because he no longer has time to visit, report says

Charles and Camilla outside Llwynywermod in 2009. Chris Jackson/Getty Images King Charles is giving up the lease on a cottage in Wales, The Telegraph reported. Sources told the newspaper he was returning the keys as he couldn't use the home like he used to. Since becoming king, Charles was renting…



#camilla #wales #telegraph #duchyofcornwall #royal #telegraphking #bannaubrycheiniog #duchy #guardian #charles