Hundreds of thousands march in Poland anti-government protests to show support for democracy
Published
WARSAW, Poland -- Hundreds of thousands of people marched in an anti-government protest in Poland's capital on Sunday, with citizens traveling from across the country to voice their anger at officials who they say have eroded democratic norms and created fears that the nation is following Hungary…
#warsaw #poland #hungary #turkey #rafaltrzaskowski #krakow #lechwalesa #solidarity #civicplatform #polish