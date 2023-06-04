Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The body of one of three men who had been missing after the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, has been found, a city official confirmed Sunday. Branden Colvin Sr.’s body was recovered Saturday, city spokeswoman Sarah Ott said. Two other men —…



#davenport #iowa #brandencolvinsr #sarahott #ryanhitchcock #danielprien #quadcitytimes #brandencolvinjr #mikecarlsten #mikematson