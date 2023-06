Saudi Arabia will pledge new voluntary production cuts as part of a broader OPEC+ deal to curb output, sources told Reuters, as the group faces flagging oil prices and a looming supply glut. The group, known as OPEC+, reached a deal on output policy after seven hours of talks, the sources said.…



#saudiarabia #saudi #riyadh #saudiarabias #princeabdulaziz #opec #moscow #ukraine #russian #gulf