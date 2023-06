Trump Could Accept GOP Nomination While ‘Wearing an Ankle Bracelet,’ MSNBC’s Jen Psaki and James Comey Say

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki and former FBI director James Comey played out how Donald Trump’s towering legal problems could shake out in the upcoming presidential election, with Comey pointing out the possibility that Trump could appear at the GOP convention wearing an ankle bracelet. While Comey told Psaki…



#msnbc #jenpsaki #fbi #jamescomey #donaldtrump #trump #insidewithjenpsaki #psaki #ejeancarroll #georgia