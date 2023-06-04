Bakhmut not lost, Ukrainian defense minister insists in late rallying cry

Russian forces do not entirely control the decimated Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Ukraine's defense minister said on Friday, denying Moscow's repeated claims of having captured the eastern battleground settlement. "We use Bakhmut as a stronghold to reduce their [Russia's] offensive capability,"…



#russian #bakhmut #ukraine #moscow #channelnewsasia #shangriladialogue #singapore #usjointchiefsofstaff #markmilley #wagnergroup