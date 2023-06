Showtime quietly pulled an episode of its Vice newsmagazine last week — one that featured a report on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ time as a U.S. Navy lawyer serving at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba. The episode, the fourth in Vice’s fourth season, had been slated to air May 28.…



