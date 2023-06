China's services activity picked up in May, a private-sector survey showed on Monday, as a rise in new orders shored up a consumption-led economic recovery in the second quarter. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 57.1 in May from 56.4 in April. The 50-point…



#caixinspglobal #pmi #beijing #wangzhe #caixininsightgroup #ellenzhang #ryanwoo #samholmes