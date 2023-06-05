Lily-Rose Depp Praises The Weeknd’s Performance on ‘The Idol’: ‘I Love Abel So Much. He Was Able to Melt Into This Role’

Lily-Rose Depp takes on her biggest role to date, playing pop star Jocelyn, in HBO’s “The Idol,” which premiered on Sunday night. Depp — who knows a thing or two about stardom, having grown up in the Hollywood limelight herself — says she was interested in “The Idol” because it delves into the…



#lilyrosedepp #hbo #idol #hollywood #weekndtesfaye #creepy #tedros #weekndcocreated #rezafahim #samlevinson