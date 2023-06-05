Bollywood Star Bhumi Pednekar Sets World Environment Day Goals, Reveals Film Projects: ‘I’m Going Bolder and Riskier’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, celebrated for her films that advocate social change, has revealed ambitious goals for World Environment Day. Pednekar founded non-profit advocacy platform Climate Warrior – funded from her acting remunerations – through which she strives to neutralizing her and her…



