“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” grabbed top place at the mainland China box office over the weekend with an opening $17.2 million (RMB122 million) score. Giant screen company, Imax reports that $2.7 million, or more than 16% of the film’s China total, came from its Middle Kingdom venues.…



#giant #middlekingdom #artisangateway #studioghiblis #castleinsky #disney #littlemermaid #hollywood #firstslamdunk