A Carnival cruise passenger was arrested by the FBI for sexually abusing his 9-year-old daughter

Carnival Sunrise cruise ship Gary Hershorn/Getty Images A Carnival cruise passenger was arrested by the FBI for sexually abusing his daughter. Justin Sigmon was recorded touching his daughter by a passenger and the ship's CCTV. Sigmon denied touching his daughter inappropriately, and that he would…



