Peter van Onselen agrees not to ‘ridicule’ Channel Ten as network sues for breach of contract

Peter van Onselen has agreed to temporarily refrain from “disparaging” his former employer Network Ten after the network sued him for breach of contract. Van Onselen, a former host of The Project and Ten’s former political editor, quit the network in March to return full time to his role at the…



#petervanonselen #networkten #vanonselen #newsouthwales #australian #paramount #networktens #channelten #warrenbuffett #tegangeorge