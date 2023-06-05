Kathleen Folbigg Pardoned: Mother Jailed for 20 Years Over Death of Her 4 Babies Now Free

HNGN

Published

Kathleen Folbigg, jailed for 20 years over death of her 4 kids, has been pardoned by New South Whales governor Margaret Beazley.

