Australian mother is pardoned after 20 years in prison over deaths of her 4 children

An Australian woman who has been imprisoned for 20 years over the deaths of her four children was pardoned and freed Monday after new scientific evidence suggested they died of natural causes as she had always maintained. Kathleen Folbigg, 55, received an unconditional pardon from New South Wales…



