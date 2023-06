Fans at the Roots Picnic this weekend got a huge surprise during Lauryn Hill‘s headlining set on Saturday (June 3) when the singer brought out her former Fugees bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel for a surprise reunion of the beloved 1990s hip-hop power trio. It was definitely a moment to…



#rootspicnic #lauryn #fugees #wyclefjean #prasmichel #pras #philly #hill #miseducation #philadelphiainquirer