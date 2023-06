Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will make an additional voluntary cut of 1M bbl/day of crude oil starting in July as part of a new OPEC+ agreement that includes an extension of voluntary cuts through 2024. Update at 4:30 AM ET on Monday: WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) +3% to $73.88/bbl. The move would…



