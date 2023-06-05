Sonic Boom Over DC As NORAD Scrambles F-16s To Intercept "Unresponsive" Private Jet That Crashed On Sunday afternoon, NORAD scrambled two F-16 fighter jets to intercept an unresponsive private jet that breached highly restricted airspace in Washington, DC. The private jet crashed shortly afterward…



#norad #f16 #washingtondc #northernvirginia #cessna #f16s #briankrassenstein #noradf16 #virginia #continentalusregion