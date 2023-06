Several of Russia's "best specialists" in drone warfare have been killed by mines laid by Moscow's own forces, according to a pro-Kremlin commander. "Thoughtless mining" led to the deaths of four Russian unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] operators in a settlement in the Donetsk region of eastern…



