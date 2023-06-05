Fake Debt Ceiling Fight Yields Fake Spending Cuts And A Credit Card With No Limits Authored by Michael Maharrey via SchiffGold.com, We have a debt ceiling deal. And the deal is there is functionally no debt ceiling until January 2025. When this drama all started back in January, I called it “a…



#michaelmaharrey #kevinmccarthy #washingtondc #unclesam #fy2019 #obama #socialsecurity #medicare #misesinstitute #ryanmcmaken