Saudi Arabia is slashing oil supply. It could mean higher gas prices for US drivers

Saudi Arabia is slashing oil supply. It could mean higher gas prices for US drivers

Upworthy

Published

FILE - The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on March 3, 2022. Leading oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are wrestling with whether to make another cut in crude supplies to the…

#opec #vienna #austria #saudiarabia #apphotolisaleutner #saudi #abdulazizbinsalman #jorgeleon #rystadenergy #saudis

Full Article